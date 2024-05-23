Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, GME, ORCL

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 234,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 11,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 26,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, GME options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTIX
Funds Holding AEON
CAC Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.