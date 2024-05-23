Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, GME, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 59,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 4,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 234,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 11,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 26,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

