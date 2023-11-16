Notable Thursday Option Activity: PNT, BURL, SAIA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total volume of 17,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,400 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 13,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNT options, BURL options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DISC.A shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GCOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.