Notable Thursday Option Activity: PNT, BURL, SAIA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total volume of 17,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,400 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 13,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNT options, BURL options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.