News & Insights

Markets
PNT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PNT, BURL, SAIA

November 16, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total volume of 17,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,400 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 13,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PNT options, BURL options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DISC.A shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GCOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNT
BURL
SAIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.