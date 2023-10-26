Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, SOVO, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 2,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 394,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO) saw options trading volume of 12,104 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of SOVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SOVO. Below is a chart showing SOVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 42,900 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
