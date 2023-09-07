News & Insights

Markets
OLED

Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLED, PNC, GIII

September 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 1,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 12,925 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 2,969 contracts, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, PNC options, or GIII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 CCU shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of IBDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLED
PNC
GIII

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.