Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLED, PNC, GIII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 1,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 12,925 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 2,969 contracts, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, PNC options, or GIII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.