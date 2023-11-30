Notable Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, IMGN, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 44,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) options are showing a volume of 89,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.7% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 24,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 38,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

