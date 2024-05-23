Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 229.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 588% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 102,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 193,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 300.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 48,880 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 186.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BA options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.