Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, INTC, GOOGL

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 231,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 22,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 183,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
