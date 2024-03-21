News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, INTC, GOOGL

March 21, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 685,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 231,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 22,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 183,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, INTC options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
