Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, INTC, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 685,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 231,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 22,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 183,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, INTC options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.