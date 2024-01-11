Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOC, SLB, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 2,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 654,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 45,545 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,965 contracts, representing approximately 896,500 underlying shares or approximately 41% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, SLB options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
CARG Stock Predictions
Funds Holding NQM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.