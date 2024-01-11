Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOC, SLB, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 2,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 654,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 45,545 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,965 contracts, representing approximately 896,500 underlying shares or approximately 41% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, SLB options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

