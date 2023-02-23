Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 389,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 613.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 18,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 334.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 101,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 8,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1660 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1660 strike highlighted in orange:

