Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, MSFT, ENSG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 196,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 19,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 719,528 contracts, representing approximately 72.0 million underlying shares or approximately 225.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 42,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) options are showing a volume of 4,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.2% of ENSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,400 underlying shares of ENSG. Below is a chart showing ENSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MSFT options, or ENSG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
