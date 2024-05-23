Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, META, COST

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 288,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 27,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
ETFs Holding MMC
CTSH Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.