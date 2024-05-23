Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, META, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 53,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 288,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 27,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

