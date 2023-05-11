Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, KBH, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 269,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 388.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 25,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 40,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.6% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 19,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 8,235 contracts, representing approximately 823,500 underlying shares or approximately 220.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2085 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2085 strike highlighted in orange:

