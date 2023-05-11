Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, KBH, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 269,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 388.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 25,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 40,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.6% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 19,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 8,235 contracts, representing approximately 823,500 underlying shares or approximately 220.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2085 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2085 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, KBH options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
AMRX Average Annual Return
MIY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.