Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 192,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1340 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 423,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

