Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, BA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 436,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 638.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 122,268 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 256.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 25,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,187 contracts, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares or approximately 200.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, BA options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

