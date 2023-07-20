Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, BA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 436,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 638.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 122,268 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 256.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 25,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,187 contracts, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares or approximately 200.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, BA options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
UNF Split History
GFY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.