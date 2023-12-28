News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEE, ATGE, HUN

December 28, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total of 91,438 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 31,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 4,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 10,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, ATGE options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
