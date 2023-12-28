Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEE, ATGE, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total of 91,438 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 31,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 4,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 10,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

