Notable Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, UAL, DG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 20,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 7,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,100 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 51,992 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 24,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 4,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
