Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, CHK, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 21,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 391.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 555,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 30,720 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 211.1% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,600 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 87,507 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 210.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, CHK options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

