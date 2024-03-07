News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, SBUX, FCX

March 07, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 209,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 18,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 53,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 12,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 73,828 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 11,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

