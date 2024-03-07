Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, SBUX, FCX

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 53,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 12,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 73,828 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 11,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
