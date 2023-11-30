Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, AFRM, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 57,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 133,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 9,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 5,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, AFRM options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
Funds Holding LTSF
SHO Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.