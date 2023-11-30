Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, AFRM, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 57,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 133,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 9,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 5,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, AFRM options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

