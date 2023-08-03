Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPC, CMI, KD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 14,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) options are showing a volume of 5,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, CMI options, or KD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

