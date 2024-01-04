Notable Thursday Option Activity: MO, APA, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 73,470 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 29,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 27,741 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 9,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 927,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, APA options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.