Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, CMG, SO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 211,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 27,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 2,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3160 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 32,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,200 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

