News & Insights

Markets
META

Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, CMG, SO

May 16, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 211,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 2,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3160 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 32,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,200 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, CMG options, or SO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FFNM
 RNSC market cap history
 VFLO Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
CMG
SO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.