Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDRX, TDS, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX), where a total volume of 5,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 596,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) options are showing a volume of 7,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) options are showing a volume of 6,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDRX options, TDS options, or LNTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.