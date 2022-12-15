Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 29,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 777.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 533,843 contracts, representing approximately 53.4 million underlying shares or approximately 605.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 31,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 317% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

