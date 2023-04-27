News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, BC, PFSI

April 27, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 341,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 1,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, BC options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

