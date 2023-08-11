Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, BMY, WWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 17,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 98,834 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 100.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 30,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 7,207 contracts, representing approximately 720,700 underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, BMY options, or WWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.