Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCD, GWW, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 17,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 6,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,600 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,799 contracts, representing approximately 179,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1860 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1860 strike highlighted in orange:

