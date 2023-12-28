Notable Thursday Option Activity: MASS, UNH, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 908 Devices Inc (Symbol: MASS), where a total of 767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of MASS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 183,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,600 underlying shares of MASS. Below is a chart showing MASS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 14,268 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 35,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
