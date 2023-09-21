News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, VLO, CZR

September 21, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 10,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 19,144 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 10,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

