Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYV, AMLX, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 11,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) saw options trading volume of 6,629 contracts, representing approximately 662,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 325,205 contracts, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 34,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
