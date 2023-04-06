Notable Thursday Option Activity: LW, T, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 10,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 201,934 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 137,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 11,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
