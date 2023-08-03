Notable Thursday Option Activity: LNG, CHRW, CMPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 5,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 4,079 contracts, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) saw options trading volume of 532 contracts, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

