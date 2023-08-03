Notable Thursday Option Activity: LNG, CHRW, CMPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 5,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 4,079 contracts, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) saw options trading volume of 532 contracts, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LNG options, CHRW options, or CMPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.