Notable Thursday Option Activity: LLY, HES, KRYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 30,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 32,744 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 2,183 contracts, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, HES options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
