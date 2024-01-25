Notable Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, GS, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total of 10,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 862,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 25,751 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 123.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 43,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, GS options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
Institutional Holders of VPG
MCHI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.