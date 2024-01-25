News & Insights

Markets
KLAC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, GS, DDOG

January 25, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total of 10,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 862,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 25,751 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 123.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 43,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, GS options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
 Institutional Holders of VPG
 MCHI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLAC
GS
DDOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.