Notable Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, GS, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total of 10,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 862,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 25,751 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 123.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 43,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

