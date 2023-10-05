Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, BE, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 33,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 9,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 15,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 20,322 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, BE options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

