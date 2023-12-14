Notable Thursday Option Activity: JCI, APLS, NLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 62,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.8% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 29,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 20,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.1% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,700 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 44,143 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.8% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
