Notable Thursday Option Activity: JBL, LUMN, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 10,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 67,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 55,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,372 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBL options, LUMN options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CPHI Historical Stock Prices
GPIC YTD Return
GCMG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.