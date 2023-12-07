Notable Thursday Option Activity: JBL, LUMN, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 10,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 67,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 55,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,372 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

