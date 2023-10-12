Notable Thursday Option Activity: INMD, META, MASI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD), where a total volume of 37,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 226.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 415,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 34,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) options are showing a volume of 17,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.7% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,700 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INMD options, META options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CHEF Stock Predictions
OCSI Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBHC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.