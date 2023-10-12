Notable Thursday Option Activity: INMD, META, MASI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD), where a total volume of 37,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 226.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 415,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 34,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) options are showing a volume of 17,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.7% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,700 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INMD options, META options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.