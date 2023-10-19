Notable Thursday Option Activity: IDCC, WAL, AEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), where a total volume of 1,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 10,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 30,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
