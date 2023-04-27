Notable Thursday Option Activity: HUM, AWK, ADI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 5,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) options are showing a volume of 3,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of AWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of AWK. Below is a chart showing AWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 13,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

