Notable Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, BURL, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 10,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,600 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 7,453 contracts, representing approximately 745,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,966 contracts, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, BURL options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
