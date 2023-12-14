Notable Thursday Option Activity: HSY, AEHR, GKOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 10,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 7,146 contracts, representing approximately 714,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 4,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

