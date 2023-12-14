Notable Thursday Option Activity: HSY, AEHR, GKOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 10,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 7,146 contracts, representing approximately 714,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 4,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options, AEHR options, or GKOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Ten Biggest ETFs
BTR Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MYN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.