Notable Thursday Option Activity: HLT, CAH, FITB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 28,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 16,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 19,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,000 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) options are showing a volume of 41,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

