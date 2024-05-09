News & Insights

Markets
HES

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HES, OGN, CVX

May 09, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 11,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 11,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HES options, OGN options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RSX market cap history
 Funds Holding RDBX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CURI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HES
OGN
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.