Notable Thursday Option Activity: HES, OGN, CVX

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 11,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
