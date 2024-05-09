Notable Thursday Option Activity: HES, OGN, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 11,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 11,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

