Notable Thursday Option Activity: HES, LRCX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 17,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 10,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 119.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 91,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HES options, LRCX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
