Notable Thursday Option Activity: HELE, VEEV, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 297,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 96,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, VEEV options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.