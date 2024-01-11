News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HELE, VEEV, AFRM

January 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 297,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 96,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, VEEV options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RMR Dividend Growth Rate
 Funds Holding TRTX
 PAYC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
VEEV
AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.