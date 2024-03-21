Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, ENPH, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 30,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 28,597 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 51,406 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 16,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

