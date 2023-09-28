Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, CCL, NEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 15,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 106,440 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 12,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 48,898 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

