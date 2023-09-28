Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, CCL, NEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 15,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 106,440 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 12,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 48,898 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, CCL options, or NEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THMA
GPK Price Target
KSU Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.