Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, RCL, TXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 22,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 26,765 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 40,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 11,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

