News & Insights

Markets
GS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, RCL, TXN

October 26, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 22,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 26,765 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 40,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 11,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, RCL options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OCX market cap history
 NCR Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of LOCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
RCL
TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.