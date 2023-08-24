Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, FTDR, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 38,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) options are showing a volume of 8,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,900 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 84,204 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 30,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, FTDR options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
